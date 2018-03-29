The Panasonic eneloop Super Power Pack, filled with a variety of rechargeable batteries and a charger, is down to $34.88 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $49. This deal is a match for the lowest we've seen, a price it has only dropped to one other time. It actually wouldn't be a surprise if these sold out before the deal ends.
This deal is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day and features a couple of eneloop packs on sale. One of the other deals is this pack of 16 AA rechargeable eneloop batteries for $24.99. That is its lowest price ever and down from an average around $36. If you just need a lot of batteries and either already have a charger or plan to buy one later, that's the way to go.
The last deal in this Gold Box is the Panasonic eneloop pro High Capacity Power Pack for $34.99. That's a match for the lowest price ever and compares to a street price around $53. The eneloop pro batteries have a higher capacity but don't last as long. This does come with a battery charger.
The Super Power Pack comes with 12 AA batteries, 4 AAA batteries, 2 D adapters, an individual battery charger, and a storage case. They are all 2000mAh type batteries that can be recharged up to 2,100 times. The charger can charge individual AA or AAA batteries from one to four in any combination. The D battery adapters are basically just a casing the size of a D battery. You stick one of the smaller batteries inside and use it to power anything requiring the larger size. Users give this pack 4.7 stars based on 293 reviews.