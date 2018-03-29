The Panasonic eneloop Super Power Pack, filled with a variety of rechargeable batteries and a charger, is down to $34.88 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $49. This deal is a match for the lowest we've seen, a price it has only dropped to one other time. It actually wouldn't be a surprise if these sold out before the deal ends.

This deal is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day and features a couple of eneloop packs on sale. One of the other deals is this pack of 16 AA rechargeable eneloop batteries for $24.99. That is its lowest price ever and down from an average around $36. If you just need a lot of batteries and either already have a charger or plan to buy one later, that's the way to go.

The last deal in this Gold Box is the Panasonic eneloop pro High Capacity Power Pack for $34.99. That's a match for the lowest price ever and compares to a street price around $53. The eneloop pro batteries have a higher capacity but don't last as long. This does come with a battery charger.