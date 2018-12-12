Smart thermostats are awesome and honestly, you should have one in your home. This Alexa-enabled ecobee4 is one of the best on the market currently. Right now you can pick one up for just $189.05 thanks to a $50 price drop and a 5% off on-page coupon. This beats Black Friday's price by $10.

This thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. You can control it with just your voice or through the free ecobee iOS and Android app, and the included room sensor helps keep an even temperature throughout your whole house. If you're looking to save a few bucks while keeping your house cool or hot, this is a perfect way to do it. You'll also save some money on your annual heating and cooling bills, meaning the thermostat will end up paying for itself. Be sure to grab one now, before you miss out on the savings.

Depending on where you live, you may qualify for some additional rebates, making this an even smarter investment.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.