Tile Bluetooth trackers are reduced in price over at Amazon right now, with prices starting at just $16.

The promotion includes the new Tile Mate with replaceable battery which is down to $15.99 — $9 off its usual price and down to a new record low. It has a 150-foot range and also syncs its last known location to the Tile app on your phone. For even better value, you can also pick up a 4-pack for $44.99 including two Tile Mate and two Tile Slim trackers — making each just $11.25. Tile Slim is perfect for sliding into a wallet or a luggage pocket to keep tabs on your valuables.

Tile Pro is also included in the sale with a 2-pack on sale for $44.99 — $15 less than usual. Tile Pro has double the Bluetooth range at 300 feet. The Pro is also durable, water-resistant and twice as loud as the Mate, making it easier to find everything.

You can attach Tile to any item you think you are likely to lose or need to know the location of in a pinch — be it your bag, keys or another valuable item. They come in a number of different sizes, styles and shapes to suit varying needs but all connect to the Tile app for iOS and Android to help you find your stuff when you need to most.

See at Amazon

