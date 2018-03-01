The Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack is down to $43.34 on Amazon right now. That's a price drop from $69 although it regularly sells around $55 as well. Either way, this is one of the best prices we've seen and its lowest price ever outside a drop to $41 for Black Friday.

The Parkside is made from polyester and features three interior slips and four exterior pockets. It has an elastic side pocket for a water bottle and custom-fit straps for the best fit possible. It has 4.3 stars based on 232 user reviews.

That's not the only bag on sale today, though. Timbuk2 has several to choose from in this Amazon sale:

See the full sale on Amazon