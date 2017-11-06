This large Timbuk2 messenger bag is down to $63.74 on Amazon. The regular price for this bag is around $160, but it has been fluctuating between that price and $90 over the last couple months. This drop to $64 is its lowest ever and the only time we've ever seen it drop this low.
There are a couple of other bags down to pretty low prices right now, too. This medium-sized Oxide/Adobe combo is down to $52. This medium Gunmetal bag is down to $70 compared to a regular price of $150.
Features include:
- Luggage pass through for attaching to your roller bag
- Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
- Coordinating strap pad included
- Removable crossbody strap for stabilization
- Timbuk2 cam enables easy fit adjustments with no excess webbing
- Aluminum hooks with tensioned elastic and webbing loops for quick and secure closure
- Integrated bag silencers to silence the bag when needing to make a stealth entry
- Tricot- lined floating pockets protects sunglasses or smartphone
This bag has 4.5 stars based on 699 user reviews.