If you're looking for new hardware, today's Amazon Gold Box sale is one you don't want to miss. This selection includes everything from Acer 4K monitors for less than $300 to new gaming laptops, portable hard drives, and more. Most of these items are compatible with Mac and PC.
The brands in this sale are some of the top names in computer accessories, including Acer, Razer, Logitech, and HyperX. There are pre-built desktops, headsets, routers, and tons of other gear on sale. This is one day only, so get it while you can. Here's a few of the better deals we found:
- WD My Passport X 2TB portable drive for Xbox One - $62.99 (from $90)
- Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum surround sound gaming headset - $69.99 (from $100)
- Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury Edition mechanical keyboard - $119.99 (from $150)
- Acer 4K FreeSync gaming monitor - $279.99 (from $305)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop - $949 (from $1,050)
Check out the full sale on Amazon.