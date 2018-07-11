Today only, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a wide variety of Bic writing supplies. Your options range from pens to Wite-Out to dry erase markers and basically everywhere in between.

Note that most of these deals are Prime member exclusives. If you don't already have an Amazon Prime membership, now's the perfect time to get a free 30-day trial, since it grants you access to Prime Day as well.

These deals are perfect for any student or teacher, since the school year is just around the corner. Several of these products are at the best prices they've ever been, and a few even have extra Subscribe & Save discounts.

Some standout deals include:

