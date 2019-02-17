Amazon, through the end of the day, is offering a selection of top Kindle reads at a discount. Prices start at only $1.99 and there are three pages of items to choose from.

Did you know that Amazon's Kindle Reading app is free? You can download it and use it on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC devices. You don't need a Kindle to take advantage of discounted eBooks. If you have any no-rush shipping digital credits, you can apply them to Kindle titles too.

As one example, Emily Carpenter's novel Burying the Honeysuckle Girls is available for $1.99. It usually would cost you about $5 and has great customer reviews. An excerpt of Amazon's description reads: Gripping and visceral, this unforgettable debut delves straight into the heart of dark family secrets and into one woman's emotional journey to save herself from a sinister inheritance.

Be sure to check out the entire sale before the deals expire tonight. For more Kindle goodness, check out these free Kindle books.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.