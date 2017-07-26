Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on wall outlet with 2 USB ports!

The Topgreener Dual USB charger outlet is down to $15.88 on Amazon with the promo code TGUSBXSD. This outlet normally goes for $22.69. It has seen a couple of drops down to $20 or so but never this low.

Features include:

Upgraded High Speed Charging Tech: In-wall dual USB power outlet with a total output of 4.8 Amp, 24W, 5VDC

Smart intelliChip USB ports precisely read the power needed then maximize charging efficiency without overcharging

Design Innovation: 3 snap-on face covers. 3 face cover colors include: White (comes attached), Black, Light Almond

Duplex power outlet with tamper-resistant (TR) shutters enhance electrical safety, preventing unwanted objects from being inserted into the outlet; Meets 2011 NEC

Compatible with USB 1.1/2.0/3.0 devices, 2 USB ports total 4.8 Amp, 5VDC; TR Receptacles 15 Amp/120VAC; UL listed;

Easy installation includes simple back and side wiring. Wall plate not included.

This outlet has 4.4 stars based on more than 458 user reviews.

It doesn't come with a face plate, but those are pretty cheap and you can add them to your order for just $3-4 like this one from Leviton.

