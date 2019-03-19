The Topgreener wall outlet USB-C Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A ports is down to $27.19 with code 20TGAPR19 on Amazon. The coupon code combines with the first direct price drop on this outlet ever. This outlet only came out in early March, so it's awesome to see a sale on it so soon.

If you don't need a direct USB-C port, you can get this Topgreener outlet with two Quick Charge 3.0 ports instead. It's on sale for $22.70 from a price around $34, and that's the lowest we have ever seen. Don't want to spend that much? Get two QC 2.0 ports in this outlet for $18.81, which is again another super low price compared to its regular $30 street price.

There are a couple of other sales you can take advantage of right now, too:

No matter what you get, don't forget to use code 20TGAPR19 during checkout. Replace all the outlets in your home with this sale and forget about wall adapters altogether. Since most of these don't come with wall plates, you'll want to grab some for a relatively low price.

