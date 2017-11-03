New games at a big discount.

Is this deal for me?

Toys R Us is currently offering buy one, get one 40% off on all video games, including Nintendo Switch games!

With this offer, you could grab Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $95.98 total, a savings of $24 and a deal you won't find elsewhere.

This sale also includes pre-orders, so games like Battlefront 2 (PS4)/Xbox One) and Skyrim for Switch are eligible for this offer too.

Whether you're looking for games to play on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One or another console, there are some great deals to be had here.

TL;DR

- You may have seen Target's Buy Two, Get One Free sale earlier this week, but that one excludes Nintendo Switch games entirely from the offer. This is a nice way to grab almost half off the Switch game of your choosing - or a game for any other system. Some Lego Harry Potter for PS4 would cost you just $12. Things to know before you buy! - The 40% discount is applied to your lowest priced item. Any $20 games on the site would fall to $11.99, like Lego Harry Potter for PS4 which is a must-have for any HP fans, or Minecraft for Xbox One.

Happy Thrifting!