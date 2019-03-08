The two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS105 mini smart plugs is down to $29.99 on Amazon. It regularly goes for around $45, so you're saving $15 with this deal. The best deals we tend to see on the individual plugs usually see them drop to around $20, but at this price the plugs are just $15 apiece. This deal is matching a one-day offer at Best Buy so we expect it won't last very long at Amazon, either.

The TP-Link smart plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network and your smart home hub. They let you remotely control whatever is plugged in. You can use the free Kasa app on iOS or Android or control them with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. They have an Away Mode to simulate light use while you're gone. Plus, because these are the mini versions, they'll only take up one outlet space so you could use both plugs on a single wall outlet if you wanted to.

