This TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender is down to $18.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $30, and this price is a match for the lowest we've seen. This is a one-day only deal as part of Amazon's Gold Box sale on TP-Link gear.

Make sure you don't have any dead zones in your house with this simple range extender. It can help you get that signal to the lamp in the corner you want to add a smart bulb to, for example. It will work with most routers and gateways with dual-band speeds up to 750 Mbps. The smart signal indicator shows you the best location for optimal coverage. After initial setup, it can be moved to any outlet. TP-Link backs it up with a two-year warranty.

