The three-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS105 mini smart plugs is down to $49.49 on Amazon. The two-pack goes for around $45, so you're basically getting an extra plug for less than $5 with this deal. The best deals we've seen on the individual plugs usually see them drop to just around $20, but at this price the plugs are $16 apiece.

The TP-Link smart plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network and your smart home hub. They let you remotely control whatever is plugged in. You can use the free Kasa app on iOS or Android or control them with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. They have an Away Mode to simulate light use while you're gone. Plus, because these are the mini versions, they'll only take up one outlet space so you could use both plugs on a single wall outlet if you wanted to.

See on Amazon

