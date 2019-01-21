TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit is a great way to take more control over the lighting in your home, and right now it's available at B&H for just $44.99. That marks a return to its lowest price ever, plus it saves you a bit over $15 off what it usually sells for at Amazon and other retailers. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon.

A 3-way kit is helpful when you want to have two switches control the same light in your home, and with this one, you'll be able to control your switches manually or have them turn on and off automatically on a set schedule. Using the Kasa app, you can even control the two smart switches you'll receive using your smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. They can be voice-controlled using a device like the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini too.

You won't need to have an electrician help you install this kit either, as the Kasa app for iOS or Android will guide you through the process step-by-step. At Amazon, over 350 customers left a review for this kit resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

