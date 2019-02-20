Amazon has the three-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart Wi-Fi light switches on sale for $79.99 today. Just one of these switches usually goes for around $35 on average at Amazon. Amazon even has them discounted to $30 each right now, but this deal is still better than that as it brings the price of each switch below $27 apiece.

The switches work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and you can also control them using your smartphone and the free Kasa app.

Use these smart switches to turn electronics on or off from anywhere in the world. You can also use Away Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home. Note that this requires a neutral wire and works in a single-pole setup only. Refer to the user manual and installation guide before use. TP-Link backs these up with a two-year warranty.

