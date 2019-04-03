Amazon is running a huge sale today on a bunch of TP-Link products including smart home devices like smart plugs, bulbs, and light switches as well as a ton of networking gear to ensure your Wi-Fi is up to scratch, too. Building a smart home is something that many people are interested in, but the problem with that is once you start adding all these extra devices to your Wi-Fi, things can begin to struggle a bit.
Making sure you have a strong Wi-Fi signal everywhere is the basis of a good smart home, and today's deals help you build out both required parts.
Add smarts
TP-Link Kasa HS105 Smart Plug, 2-pack
The popular HS105 Smart Plug, 2-pack is back down to its lowest ever price of $27.99, offering each plug for under $15 which is a total steal.
Plug it all in
TP-Link Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip
If you want a smart power strip, the HS300 surge-protected strip is on sale and offers smart functionality to up to 6 connected appliances for its lowest ever price.
Light 'em up
TP-Link Kasa KL110 Smart Light Bulb
These bulbs are usually $20 or more and have never been this affordable. They offer hub-free voice control and scheduling and a re perfect for setting the mood.
Switch on
TP-Link Kasa HS210 Smart Light Switch, 3-way kit
Instead of upgrading all of your bulbs, why not add smarts to the switches? This kit gives you 3-way control, plus app- and voice-control smarts, and is super easy to install.
Ports for your ports
TP-Link 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub
If you need to turn one USB port into 4, this compact hub is perfect. At $8, it's back down to its best price of 2019.
Get meshy
TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi System
If you have Wi-Fi dead zones in your home, you need a mesh system. This Deco M5 kit uses two units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover up to 3,800 feet and keep 100+ devices connected at the same time.
Bundle and save
TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot
This three-piece Deco M5 kit is perfect for larger homes as it covers up to 5,500 square feet. It's also bundled with the newest Echo Dot for less than the price of the Deco system alone.
Affordable upgrade
TP-Link Archer A6 Smart Wi-Fi Router
At its lowest ever price, the Archer A6 is a dual-band router with support for 1200 Mbps speeds and MU-MIMO tech for maintaining a reliable connection to multiple devices at once.
In the game
TP-Link Archer C5400 Tri-Band Smart Wi-Fi Gaming Router
If you game online, you need a reliable router like the Archer C5400 at its lowest price to date. It's tri-band, delivering up to 5400Mbps Wi-Fi speeds over one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands.
Monitor your network
TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Switch
This switch has smart connectivity and power for 4 Power-over-Ethernet devices and 3 additional wired connections. It's simple to set up and use, and is more affordable than ever today.
Wired
TP-Link AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit
This is the best price we've seen on this Ethernet adapter kit since the holiday shopping season. It equips any room with blazing fast internet by transforming your outlets into Ethernet ports for a reliable wired connection.
Ditch the fees
TP-Link Archer CR500 Cable Modem Router
Eliminate your cable modem monthly rental fee with this discounted cable modem router. The 2-in-1 device combines a high-performance modem with a Wireless AC1200 router to create a reliable home network.
The entire sale has much more to offer, so be sure to check out the whole promotion. The prices you see are good for today only, so don't delay.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.