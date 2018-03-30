TP-Link is having a huge sale on a variety of routers, switches, and adapters all of which are meant to improve your current wireless Internet situation. This is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, so not only is it only good for the day but some of these might just disappear before it's all over. The prices are all super low, some even at all-time lows.

If you need a way to stop paying rental fees, grab one of these routers. If you have dead zones around your home, grab a range extender or upgrade to the Deco mesh networking system. If you're building your own computer, you'll want this $40 Wi-Fi adapter. TP-Link has every wireless situation covered with these deals.

Here's a few of the items we liked:

Check out the full sale going on through the end of the day.

