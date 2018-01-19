Amazon had a Gold Box deal back in December that shared new pricing for TurboTax's tax filing software . Back then the Premiere dropped from $70 to $55 and has stuck to that price. This is its first time dropping below $50, and no other retailer has matched it.

As part of TurboTax's exclusive with Amazon, you'll also get a one year subscription Quicken Starter Edition 2018 with this purchase. If money is an issue for you, it might help to get a little more organized throughout the year and not just on tax day.

The Premier edition includes five free federal e-files and one state product. It can also help with investments, stocks, and things like that.

This is a physical disc that works with both PC and Mac.

