The Twelve South ActionSleeve armband for Apple Watch is now on sale at Amazon for just $14.99 with several colors and sizes available. This is this Apple Watch accessory's lowest price ever and 50% off what it normally sells for.

The ActionSleeve protects the Apple Watch as you exercise while allowing for data tracking and accessibility. Its consistent skin contact provides superior heart rate tracking and significantly reduced data drop outs. Worn on your upper arm, it allows you to stay connected even during training of sports that would normally require you to remove your watch, like Kickboxing, Weightlifting and CrossFit.

Black: 38mm, 42mm

Red: 38mm, 42mm

Slim Black: 38mm

