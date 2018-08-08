Twelve South's Curve stand for laptops and MacBooks is down to $40.99 at Amazon today. Regularly priced at $50, this stand makes for a great addition to any compact desk or workspace.

The products that Twelve South produces look almost good enough to be official Apple accessories, and the ergonomic Curve stand is no exception. Its modern, minimal design fits right in with the look of Apple's MacBook, while helping to elevate its screen. It also keeps 70% of its base exposed to allow for better cooling and is useful for multi-monitor setups to help bring monitors to the same height. Of course, you'll want to have a separate keyboard and mouse to use too.

Raising up your laptop also helps your desk look less cluttered, and gives you the ability to store something important underneath.

