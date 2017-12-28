This Twelve South HiRise 2 adjustable charging stand is down to $33.99 on Amazon. It dropped to $32 around Black Friday, but that sale was brief and beyond that it rarely ever drops from its $40 street price.

You can also upgrade to the HiRise 2 Deluxe. It's on sale for $49.99 from a normal price around $60. The main difference between the Deluxe and the regular is the Deluxe ships with a Lightning cable and microUSB cable, while the regular version has no cables included.

The Deluxe is also available in White, which is down to $37.99 right now with this sale. However, all the versions of the Deluxe seem to be limited in stock.