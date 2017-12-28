This Twelve South HiRise 2 adjustable charging stand is down to $33.99 on Amazon. It dropped to $32 around Black Friday, but that sale was brief and beyond that it rarely ever drops from its $40 street price.
You can also upgrade to the HiRise 2 Deluxe. It's on sale for $49.99 from a normal price around $60. The main difference between the Deluxe and the regular is the Deluxe ships with a Lightning cable and microUSB cable, while the regular version has no cables included.
The Deluxe is also available in White, which is down to $37.99 right now with this sale. However, all the versions of the Deluxe seem to be limited in stock.
Both the HiRise 2 and HiRise 2 Deluxe are compatible with all Lightning-powered Apple devices except the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Features include
- Tabletop charging dock that works exclusively with your Apple Lightning Cable (not included) to create the ultimate home for your iDevices wherever you plug in.
- A newly refined version of our most popular charging stand, the HiRise 2 is one third smaller to save space, twice as heavy for stability and designed with elegant curves inspired by the newest iPhone design.
- Elevates your iPhone to a more comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime calls or pair with AirPods or Wireless Beats to listen to music without being tethered to your device while it charges.
- Adjustable support posts and cord clip options to elevate your Lightning connector fit most shells and cases - especially those with recessed connections that no other dock can fit.