Twelve South is becoming well-known for its handy and stylish Apple accessories, and the HiRise 2 stand for iPhone and iPad is just one of its worthwhile products you should check out. At Amazon, it's currently discounted down to its lowest price ever — $24.99. Considering it regularly sells for $40 and doesn't see discounts all that often, now's the perfect opportunity to order one for your desk or dresser at home.

The HiRise 2 stand was designed to charge your iPhone or iPad while also elevating your device so you can display or use it hands-free. You'll need to add in your own Lightning Cable, and it might be best for you to order a dedicated one to always keep attached to this stand. Setting your device on the stand while in a case shouldn't be an issue thanks to how it was designed, plus there's a rear support which can slide back and forth to support some wider cases as well.