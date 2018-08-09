Twelve South's HiRise Deluxe is a classy-looking stand for iOS devices that not only displays your device but charges it in the process. Normally, it's priced around $50 these days, but right now you can snag one in select colors for $19.99 at Amazon. Not only is that price over 50% off what it sells for on average, but it also gets you the HiRise Deluxe at its lowest price ever. You can choose between Silver, Rose Gold, Black, and Gold.

Many "charging stands" don't actually come with cables to charge your device and require you to attach another cable you own. The HiRise Deluxe isn't one of them. It comes equipped with MFi-certified Lightning and Micro-USB cables to charge either an iPhone, iPad, or any Micro-USB powered device. One of these comes in handy when you want to use FaceTime or the Skype app hands-free. You'll also receive height-adjusting cable clips; those along with its adjustable rear support post allow the stand to accommodate most cases.

See at Amazon