Amazon has the Twelve South HiRise Deluxe Stand on sale today for just $29.99. This charger still sells for $50 from Twelve South directly. Only the black version is available at this discounted price though, but unless you really have something against it, this shouldn't be a deal breaker. The HiRise Deluxe has adjustable cable clips and rear support to allow phones in cases to fit nicely.
It comes with an MFi-certified Lightning connector to charge your device directly and a micro-USB cable in case you happen to have a battery case on it or want to charge another type of device.