The Twelve South PlugBug travel power adapter is down to $35.99 on Amazon. This adapter normally sells for $45 and hasn't dropped this low or lower in more than a year.

Planning a trip to another country? The PlugBug is a handy little accessory that will let you charge your American-made devices in countries with different outlets. It has five international plugs for use in the U.K, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Japan.

The PlugBug is designed with multiple adapters to work with different outlet shapes and voltages around the world. It's designed specifically for Apple devices like the MacBook and iPhone, but it can charge anything that charges via USB (just maybe not as fast).

Features include:

Creates all-in-one, dual charger for MacBook + iPad or iPhone

2.1 Amp USB charger provides fast charge to iPad or iPhone

Includes 5 AC plugs to convert a MacBook charger to fit most global electric outlets

Compatible with Apple MagSafe Power Adapters and any USB charging cable

Users give it 3.8 stars based on 294 reviews.

