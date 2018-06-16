The grey waterproof Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker by Ultimate Ears is on sale at Dell for just $49.99 right now. It regularly sells for up to $100 in stores, though Amazon has select colors on sale for as low as $63 currently. Shipping for this item is free at Dell.

The Wonderboom has an IPX7 waterproof rating allowing you to submerge it up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It's a great fit for the shower, the beach, a picnic, and so much more, as you won't have to worry about the weather or water damaging it.

It can play music for up to ten hours on a single charge and can be connected to other UE Wonderboom speakers to boost the sound. It sends out audio in 360 degrees so you can hear it well from any direction. There's an integrated hanging loop letting you easily attach it to a bag or backpack while traveling.

At Amazon, close to 700 customers reviewed the speaker with 4.4 out of 5 stars collectively. It was also named in Android Central's Best Water-resistant Bluetooth Speakers list from last year.

