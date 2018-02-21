Dell's P series 27-inch 4K monitor is down to $399.99 at Amazon and B&H. It normally sells for around $450 at both retailers, and it's as high as $500 at Best Buy. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen.

The monitor has 3480x2160 pixel resolution. It's an IPS panel with 8ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate, but it also has 178-degree viewing angles. It has HDMI, a DisplayPort, a mini DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 ports. It has VESA mounting and 99% sRGB factory-tuned color accuracy. The Professional series is covered by Dell's dead pixel guarantee.

