Odds are the speakers that came with your computer or built into your monitor aren't that great. Today is a perfect day to upgrade them by adding ELEGIANT's USB-powered soundbar to your setup for just $22.49. This is the lowest price the soundbar has ever sold for, and about $8 less than its average selling price.

For $29.99 you can pick up the wireless version of the soundbar, which is probably worth the extra few dollars.

With over 700 reviews at Amazon, it maintains a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. Some of its features include:

It offers users a low profile, stylish sound solution that matches the styling of various monitors with convenient USB power.

The headphone jack that allows users to enjoy audio from their favorite games, music and movies, without sacrificing valuable desk space.

The USB-powered device makes it easy to use your speaker through USB port, eliminating the need for batteries or a power cord.The cable is about 1.2 meter (4 ft) long. If you want to make it longer you should get the extension cords connected.

You can simply plug in the speaker to an open USB port in your computer and get started using the drive without the need to install any software.

It provides high-performance quality sound so you'll be able to enjoy your speakers as soon as you plug it in. This sound bar is designed for computer according to the computer power which means 3Wx2 will be suitable.

This pricing is only good for today, so be sure to grab one before it jumps back up to the regular price.

