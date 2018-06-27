Amazon is offering 30% off Moen Arbor Motionsense Two-Sensor Touchless Kitchen Faucets today. These typically sell for at least $350, but today prices start at just $246.76. They all have great customer reviews, too. There are three different colors to choose from, all of which are on sale.

These faucets are easy to install and fully retractable. My best friends have this in their kitchen, and it's awesome. There's a sensor at the front of the faucet that will turn it on when it senses you, similar to what you've seen in a public bathroom. You can also wave your hand over the top of the faucet to trigger the second sensor, which will stay on until you wave your hand again. Of course, you can also just turn the spigot to control the flow of water. There's a button to change the different spray settings as well. You can install this in one- or three-hole sinks.

It's extremely handy when it comes to cooking. Got raw meat juice all over your hands? Just stand there and let the faucet do the rinsing for you. Need to fill up a pot? Wave your hand twice. These things are incredible. The only downside is that you'll probably catch yourself standing in front of plain-old-regular sinks, waving your arms over a nonexistent sensor, wondering why the water isn't turning on. So pedestrian.

