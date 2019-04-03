Apply coupon code HKSAVAVA during checkout at Amazon and clip the 10% off on-page coupon to get this Vava Dash Cam for $57.99. Usually it'd cost you $120, so today's deal gets you more than half off the normal cost. The customer reviews are very positive and we've never seen the product drop this low in price before.

Thanks to the on-page coupon and code HKSAVAVA , you can get in on the best deal in history for this deal. It's always a good idea to have a dash cam in your car, especially at this price.

Dash cams seem frivolous until you find yourself in a situation wishing you'd had one. If you get rear-ended, wind up in an accident that isn't your fault, or someone decides to shatter your window and steal your spare change, a dash cam can have your back. That goes double for anyone driving for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

This model captures video in crystal-clear 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The lens can rotate, too, so you can capture footage inside or outside your car. The built-in Wi-Fi combined with the free VAVA Dash App gives you access to play back, download, or share videos. There are built-in infrared lights for enhanced night visibility, and the GPS accurately tracks your location and speed.

There's also a built-in gravity sensor that automatically starts recording when impact is detected. Even if you're away from your car, the camera will capture footage if something or someone gets close to your vehicle. The camera can be mounted on your dashboard or windshield. Your purchase is backed by a full 18-month warranty. You might want to pick up a microSD card to add additional storage as well.

