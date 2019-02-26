Amazon is offering the VicTsing Wireless Shower Speaker for just $10.99 when you apply code QXIMDDX5 during checkout. Full-priced, it would cost you $21. The reviews are incredible as well.

This cute little speaker is suitable for the shower and outdoor use. It features IPX5 waterproofing. As long as you don't completely submerge it, it'll be good. There's a metal hook and a suction cup so you can easily attach it wherever works best, too. Play your music wirelessly via Bluetooth and take phone calls with the built-in microphone. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 6 hours at a time. Take this handy speaker camping, amp up your next beach party, or keep it in the shower while you belt your favorite tunes.

You may want to use the money you save to invest in a carrying case for your new speaker. This one is only $8.

