The View-Master Virtual Reality Pack just dropped to $9.99 on Amazon. Its average price lies around $19, and this is just a dollar above its lowest price ever which it saw in late 2016.

View-Masters used to be one of the coolest toys when I was a kid. You could buy slides featuring various scenes from movies and shows, slip them into the toy and view the scene in a larger format. Today's View-Master puts that thing to shame. Instead, you simply download one of the View-Master VR apps to your smartphone and slide your phone into the viewer. From there, you can enter a 360-degree immersive experience by putting on the goggles and looking around. Of course, it's kid-friendly - which is great considering many VR experiences tend to be scary, though you will want to make sure your child isn't walking around with these things over their eyes for hours too.