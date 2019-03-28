The Vizio SB46514-F6 46-inch 5.1.4-channel premium home theater sound system is down to $899.99 on Amazon. That's $100 off the street price and the lowest price on this sound system outside of Black Friday.

It's expensive to begin with, but the price is worth it. This surround sound system is enhanced by Dolby Atmos. You'll feel like you're in a movie theater.

With this system you get a five-channel sound bar with two rear speakers for full surround sound, a wireless subwoofer, and four up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. Those Dolby Atmos speakers provide a true cinematic experience, and the 10-inch drivers on the subwoofer deliver room-shaking bass. Thanks to the built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi you can stream from just about anywhere. Users give this system 4 stars based on 43 reviews.

