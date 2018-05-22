The WD My Book 4TB desktop hard drive is down to $89 on Amazon. That's about $11 off the street price and the lowest we've ever seen it reach on Amazon. This puts the 4TB version at the exact same price as the 3TB version.

This hard drive connects via USB 3.0. It's compatible with Windows and Mac but will need reformatting for other operating systems. It comes with WD Backup software for auto backups of your data. It's also compatible with Time Machine. There is password encryption available, too.