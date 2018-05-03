The Wemo Bridge for Apple HomeKit is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This is the first major price drop for this product, which just released in early January. It normally sells for $40.

The Wemo brand has some of the best smart products out there, including the super-intuitive Wemo Mini Smart Plug. Unfortunately, until Wemo introduced the Bridge none of these devices worked with Apple HomeKit. If you've been really invested into Apple's smart home ecosystem and staring longingly at the Wemo product pages, stare no more. Now you can use your iPhone, iPad, or even your Apple Watch to control your favorite Wemo devices. Set up a custom scene or group all your Wemo devices to control them with a single command. The Apple Home app can help you set schedules as well. Read more about the Wemo Bridge here.

See on Amazon