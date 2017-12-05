Hori's Nintendo Switch Wired Controller is now on sale at Amazon for $20.99, its lowest price ever. This controller generally sells for around $27. It may not be a wireless Pro controller, but it's also only 1/3rd of the cost.
While it is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch, this controller does not support motion control, vibration feedback or NFC functions.
Other features include:
- Turbo functions
- Detachable D-pad adapter
- Precision offset analog sticks
- Fast-action trigger shoulder buttons
TL;DR
