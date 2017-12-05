Is this deal for me?

Hori's Nintendo Switch Wired Controller is now on sale at Amazon for $20.99, its lowest price ever. This controller generally sells for around $27. It may not be a wireless Pro controller, but it's also only 1/3rd of the cost.

While it is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch, this controller does not support motion control, vibration feedback or NFC functions.

Other features include:

  • Turbo functions
  • Detachable D-pad adapter
  • Precision offset analog sticks
  • Fast-action trigger shoulder buttons

TL;DR

  • What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price ever for this wired controller, and it's a third of the cost of a Pro controller.
  • Things to know before you buy! - This controller does not support motion control, vibration feedback or NFC functions (aka. amiibos).

See at Amazon