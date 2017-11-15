This early 2016 Apple MacBook 12-inch laptop is only $1004.99 on Woot. That price includes the mandatory $5 shipping fee. This is a discontinued model, so it's hard to find in new condition anywhere else. Micro Center has the next best price at $1,080, and Newegg has a very similar model for $1,450. The deal comes in a variety of colors.

Woot ran a deal on refurbished 2015 models for about $100 less in late October.