This early 2016 Apple MacBook 12-inch laptop is only $1004.99 on Woot. That price includes the mandatory $5 shipping fee. This is a discontinued model, so it's hard to find in new condition anywhere else. Micro Center has the next best price at $1,080, and Newegg has a very similar model for $1,450. The deal comes in a variety of colors.
Woot ran a deal on refurbished 2015 models for about $100 less in late October.
According to Woot, these are new laptops. They are just not covered by Apple's warranty and instead have a 90-day Woot warranty, which is part of the reason they are discounted. Woot deals only last until the end of the day or until the inventory runs out.
The laptop's specs include an Intel Core M5 1.2GHz dual-core processor, Intel HD Graphics 515 integrated graphics, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 12-inch display is Retina with 2304x1440 pixel resolution. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, internal speakers, and a 480p webcam for FaceTime.