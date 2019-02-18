Woot has several refurbished iPhone models on sale today with prices starting at just $150. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

The promotion includes the iPhone 6s with 16GB, 32GB or 64GB models available. Prices range from $149.99 to $179.99 for these devices. The iPhone 6s might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's latest iOS 12 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch and fingerprint tech. The pixel resolution is 1334x750 at 326 ppi. The rear camera is 12MP and the front camera is 5MP. The processor is an A9 chip, which is only slightly behind the A10 inside the iPhone 7. The 5.5-inch iPhone 6s Plus is also available with storage up to 128GB and prices from $219.99 to $254.99 if you want the larger screen and battery that it adds.

The most up-to-date phone in the sale is Apple's iPhone 7. It's equipped with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera, along with a 4.7-inch screen. The processor is the A10 and the capacity goes to 256GB if you need the extra space. iPhone 7 is also the first splash, water, and dust resistant iPhone with a rating of IP67. Check out iMore's review of the device for a more detailed insight.

All of the phones in the sale are unlocked to work with GSM carriers. Remember, these devices are only available until the end of the day, so don't wait!

