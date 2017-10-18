The Yamaha YAS-203 Bluetooth sound bar with subwoofer is down to $189.99 on Amazon. This sound bar was selling for as high as $400 in August. Since then it has been on a steady decline, and this drop to $190 is its lowest price yet. The last time we shared a deal on this sound bar it had dropped to $240 in September.

Sound bars like this are so good and so inexpensive, it doesn't make sense for you to keep using your TV's default speakers. I know this thing isn't exactly a Sonos home audio system, but at least your sound won't sound like it's traveling through mud to get to you.

Features include:

Provide high-quality sound and reliable performance with 100W of RMS power:

The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass for a full, rich listening experience.

Virtual surround sound Immerses you in theater-like audio for your favorite TV shows and movies.

Bluetooth music streaming lets you play music from your compatible device.

The included remote allows you to control the settings from across the room.

Inputs include optical digital audio, coaxial digital audio and analog L/R audio.

The Yamaha has 4.2 stars based on 370 user reviews.

What makes this deal worth considering? - For a sound bar that was selling as high as $400 just a few months ago, this is a really low price and a great deal.

