The Yi Lite 16MP 4K Action Camera is down to $57.99 at Amazon currently. This deal saves you over $25 off its average cost there, and it's also one of its best prices ever.

The camera can film up to 4K with 20fps and 1080p with 60fps. It has a 16MP Sony IMX206 sensor for capturing still images. The two-inch integrated LCD touchscreen gives you enhanced control over the camera, and the 130 minutes of battery life should give you peace of mind while you're out there doing action-y things. You can transfer videos and photos from the camera to your smartphone with the built-in Wi-Fi or control the camera with the Yi remote and Bluetooth 4.1 technology. The shooting modes include burst, time-lapse, photo in video, and more.

The camera supports microSD cards up to 64GB so keep one or two around for extra storage. The 64GB Samsung Evo Select card is on sale for just $10.99 today.

