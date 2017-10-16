The human body is 60% water.

Is this deal for me?

Which means you should stay hydrated! Drinking enough water will help you think clearly, keep your mood cheerful, make your skin blemish-free, help you achieve weight loss goals, and rid you of your debt. All of those are scientifically proven except for the last part.

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a huge selection of insulated tumblers and beverage bottles. If you aren't drinking enough water, investing in a bottle that you love can help you remember to stay hydrated. Theoretically, if you're more hydrated than the next Black Friday shopper, you might be more alert, which means you might click faster or get in line more quickly, which means that drinking enough water might determine whether or not you score the best doorbuster this year. I'm just sayin'.

Choose from a variety of brands, like S'Well, Anchor Hocking, Tayeka, Tiger, BlenderBottle, and more. Products start at $8.52.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Insulated tumbler sales are always popular, especially with prices like these. Reusable bottles are environmentally friendly, and they'll keep your beverages the perfect temperature. These also make great Christmas gifts!

- Insulated tumbler sales are always popular, especially with prices like these. Reusable bottles are environmentally friendly, and they'll keep your beverages the perfect temperature. These also make great Christmas gifts! Things to know before you buy! - This party ends when the clock strikes midnight, so keep that in mind if you are interested. If you are a brand purist, keep in mind that Amazon is also offering a huge sale on Thermos insulated tumblers.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!