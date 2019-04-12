It's been a long week, so why not treat yourself to one of these awesome deals? Perhaps then you'll get that Friday feeling. You deserve it.
Think of the children
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited
Amazon wants more people to try its rather awesome FreeTime Unlimited service, so right now you can use it for 3 months for just $3, and you also get a free Kindle e-Book credit.
$2.99
$27.99 $25 off
FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands. There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. The content provided is best suited for kids aged 3 through 12.
You can access it on a wide variety of devices, including Fire TVs, Android phones and tablets, and Kindle e-readers. It supports downloading content for offline viewing, age filters, time limits, individual profiles, and more. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Easy on the eye
Minger Govee 6.56-foot TV Backlighting LED strip
If you spend long periods of time looking at a computer monitor or TV, it's worth considering some ambient lighting to fend off eye strain. It also looks super cool. This LED light strip is half off with code JDSEMJE4 and connects via USB so you can directly hook it up to your display so it powers on when the display does.
Time to go for a run
Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth earphones
Take $12 off these water-resistant Bluetooth earphones with code IHGWPFYP and run in the rain without worrying about breaking them. At this price, they match the lowest we've ever seen them go. With IPX7 water resistance and 8 hours of battery life, they are your perfect workout partner.
Alexa, get ready for dinner
Philips Hue bundles
Save 20% on these Philips Hue bundles that include several unique smart lights, a bridge, and more. They come with everything you need to turn your dining room or kitchen into a smart lighting masterpiece and the kits also include a 2-year warranty.
Under pressure
Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer
Amazon has Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $147.49 currently. At around $45 off its average cost, this portable pressure washer is now down to its lowest price ever there. Recently it's sold for up to $245, so today's deal is certainly worth jumping on. This 2300 PSI electric pressure washer can be used to tackle some pretty heavy-duty cleaning tasks and comes with an adjustable spray wand and a twist nozzle which allows you to easily control the water pressure.
Turn it up
Amazon Tap: Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker
We've never seen the Amazon Tap available for less than this and since it's been discontinued by Amazon, this may well be your best chance to buy the Amazon-enabled speaker. With it, you can have all of Alexa's smarts with you on the move and 9 hours of playtime. It used to sell for as much as $130, so this is a total steal.
Screwy
Tacklife Cordless Electric Screwdriver
This Tacklife Cordless Electric Screwdriver usually costs $21.97, but thanks to coupon code B797VDYT, you can score it for just $12.08 at Amazon. This compact, lightweight powered screwdriver has a rotation speed up to 200 rpm and a high max torque rating so you can complete a job quickly and easily. The kit includes 32 different bits that are perfectly-sized for common household tasks, plus an extender and LED light for tricky areas.
