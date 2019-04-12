It's been a long week, so why not treat yourself to one of these awesome deals? Perhaps then you'll get that Friday feeling. You deserve it.

Amazon wants more people to try its rather awesome FreeTime Unlimited service, so right now you can use it for 3 months for just $3, and you also get a free Kindle e-Book credit.

FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands. There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. The content provided is best suited for kids aged 3 through 12.

You can access it on a wide variety of devices, including Fire TVs, Android phones and tablets, and Kindle e-readers. It supports downloading content for offline viewing, age filters, time limits, individual profiles, and more. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.

