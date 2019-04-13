Here we are again. It's Saturday, the weekend has begun, and you're likely excited. Let's take a few minutes to review today's best deals so you can start the day of with something nice for yourself.

This deal brings the cost of Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to below what it sold for on Black Friday, though you will need to buy three of them to qualify for the pricing. Normally, each one costs $50, so with this deal you get one and a half Dots for free!

It may seem silly to buy three Echo Dots, but once you use one of them you'll want more. At home, I use them to automate smart lights, answer simple questions while cooking, play my favorite songs, and even control my Sonos system. Alexa is constantly being updated with new skills and abilities, and the sound quality of these is actually pretty good.

You can pair them for stereo audio if you want, or use each one in a different location. Looking for some other deals? We've got you covered.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.