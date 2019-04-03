We search the web for the day's best deals so you don't have to. We've weeded out all the lame deals to bring you just the very best in one easy-to-read roundup.
One day only
TP-Link smart home and networking sale
Amazon is running a huge sale today on a bunch of TP-Link products including smart home devices like smart plugs, bulbs, and light switches as well as a ton of networking gear to ensure your Wi-Fi is up to scratch, too.
Up to 37% off
If you are just getting started with your smart home or want to add more devices throughout your home, this sale has you covered. The popular HS105 Smart Plug, 2-pack is back down to its lowest ever price, offering each plug for under $15 which is a total steal. If you want a smart power strip, the HS300 surge-protected strip is also on sale and offers smart functionality to up to 6 connected appliances for only $54.99. There are also smart bulbs and smart light switches at their best prices to date with hub-free scheduling and voice control.
Building a smart home is something that many people are interested in, but the problem with that is once you start adding all these extra devices to your Wi-Fi, things can begin to struggle a bit. Making sure you have a strong Wi-Fi signal everywhere is the basis of a good smart home, and today's deals help you build out both required parts. The prices you see are good for today only, so don't delay.
Stock Android
Google Pixel 3 XL, 128GB
Regularly selling for $800 of more brand new, you can save big on an unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL via Woot today. With solid hardware, awesome camera smarts, excellent battery life, and easy-to-use software, the Pixel 3 XL is a worthy upgrade.
Tech essentials
AmazonBasics USB Type-C to Type-C Cable
The six-foot AmazonBasics USB Type-C to Type-C Cable is now on sale at Amazon for $12.79. At over $3 off its regular cost, today's 20% discount makes for the lowest price we've seen on this cable so far and is valid on both the light grey and silver models of the cable.
Learn to cook
Instant Pot Duo60, 6-quart
The Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $68.99 at Amazon. At over $30 off its regular price of $100, today's sale brings this handy kitchen appliance to one of its best prices ever. You can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice and porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
Sound deal
Anker SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth headphones
Anker's SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth headphones are on sale at Amazon for just $20.99 today. That's one of the best prices we've seen on these headphones which regularly sell for up to $26. They have Bluetooth and aptX tech for high-resolution music, a noise-cancelling mic for phone calls, and 12.5 hours of play time. The shell is water-resistant so you can use them while working out or near the pool.
Picture perfect
Oria 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit
With the Oria 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit, you can begin taking professional shots in extreme detail no matter what type of phone you have. This kit comes with three separate lenses which clip onto your phone's camera to enhance the shots you take, and right now you can grab one for only $6.99 via Amazon when you enter promo code CP19KKOROR during checkout, saving you 50%.
Better together
Philips Hue Starter Kit + Echo Dot
The Philips Hue 2-bulb starter kit with an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-generation smart speaker is down to $89.99 right now. The 2-bulb kit sells for $90 by itself, so you're getting the Echo Dot for free in this bundle. That's already a price drop anyway as the kit more regularly sells for around $100. Plus, the Echo Dot is $40 by itself, so that's a huge chunk of money you're saving.
