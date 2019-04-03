We search the web for the day's best deals so you don't have to. We've weeded out all the lame deals to bring you just the very best in one easy-to-read roundup.

Amazon is running a huge sale today on a bunch of TP-Link products including smart home devices like smart plugs, bulbs, and light switches as well as a ton of networking gear to ensure your Wi-Fi is up to scratch, too.

If you are just getting started with your smart home or want to add more devices throughout your home, this sale has you covered. The popular HS105 Smart Plug, 2-pack is back down to its lowest ever price, offering each plug for under $15 which is a total steal. If you want a smart power strip, the HS300 surge-protected strip is also on sale and offers smart functionality to up to 6 connected appliances for only $54.99. There are also smart bulbs and smart light switches at their best prices to date with hub-free scheduling and voice control.

Building a smart home is something that many people are interested in, but the problem with that is once you start adding all these extra devices to your Wi-Fi, things can begin to struggle a bit. Making sure you have a strong Wi-Fi signal everywhere is the basis of a good smart home, and today's deals help you build out both required parts. The prices you see are good for today only, so don't delay.

