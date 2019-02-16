On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Making it all smarter
Etekcity Smart Switch (2-Pack)
Using coupon code UDTUBLTV during checkout drops the price of these popular smart switches by $14, and brings them to one fo the best prices we've seen so far. If you're looking to get started in the smart home world, this is a great entry point.
$25.98
$40 $16 off
From being able to control them using the physical buttons to just your voice or even a few taps in the free app, these smart switches provide a lot of value, especially at this price. You can set an automated schedule so you don't have to get out of bed to turn off the lights and never have to worry about coming home to a dark house. Smart home gear can be expensive, but you can also find some great deals like this one that you won't want to miss out on.
Before you turn out the lights, be sure to check out some of these other great deals:
Keep it tidy
Under Desk Headphone Mount
Stop cluttering your desk space with all your over-ear headphones, and instead grab one of these handy under-desk mounts to keep them organized and out of the way. You'll need to use coupon code PKVPGRLR to get the reduced price.
Great Low Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet
The Surface Pro 6 comes with a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of LPPDR3 RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 10 Home. The screen is a 12.3-inch PixelSense 10-point touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and 267 ppi. It has integrated graphics, a 5MP front camera, an 8MP rear camera, and support for microSDXC.
Fix it yourself
JackyLED 45-Piece Repair Kit
Using coupon code W8SVCAEE makes this toolkit a no-brainer purchase. You get 45 pieces to try and complete your next gadget repair at home. Pair the kit with a nice YouTube video, a relaxing drink, and you may not be so mad that you were a bit clumsy and broke the display of your favorite phone!
A Series of Tubes
Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem
Clip the on-page coupon for these savings. With DOCSIS 3.0 and 16x4 channel bonding, the CM500 is capable of speeds up to 680Mbps. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and works with every major browser. It works with every major ISP, too, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and others. Be sure to check with your ISP just in case. Netgear provides a one-year limited warranty.
Louder Now
Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This upgraded version of the Soundcore speaker features dual full-range drivers and an oversized bass radiator for 12W of stereo sound. Its IPX7-rated casing offers water-resistance so you can bring this speaker to the pool with you, even drop it in, with no worries. The high-performance battery can last for over 12 hours on a single charge.
Switch & Save
Verizon's 100/100 Mbps FiOS plan
Verizon is offering new customers who sign up for its 100/100 Mbps plan a $50 prepaid gift card, and the service is reduced to just $39.99 a month if you sign up for auto pay. This offer is exclusive to those signing up for service online, so if you try calling in you won't be able to get the pricing down this low.
