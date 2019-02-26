There are so many great deals each and every day, and it can be difficult trying to keep up with them all. But don't despair. Fortunately for you, we round up our absolute favorites daily to make sure you don't miss out on some killer savings.
Vroom
iRobot Roomba 640 robot vacuum cleaner
This Roomba is loaded with features and is back down to its Black Friday price.
$219.99
$290 $70 off
If you're still vacuuming for yourself in 2019, you're doing it wrong. Especially when the iRobot Roomba 640 robot vacuum cleaner is down to just $219.99. This model has been selling for around $290 recently at Amazon, but it was going for as much as $350 before that. Today's price is a match for its lowest ever — a price we haven't seen since Black Friday — making it the perfect opportunity to add one to your smart home. It also comes with 12-month manufacturer's warranty.
Deadline approaching
TurboTax Deluxe + State 2018 with Quicken Deluxe 2019
TurboTax gives you everything you need to properly file your taxes and receive your maximum refund back and Quicken helps you monitor your spending and savings. This deal is limited to today only, so make this saving your first step in getting on top of your finances in 2019.
Nice Upgrade
SanDisk Ultra 500GB internal solid state drive
The Ultra 3D is one of SanDisk's newest SSDs. It came out last year and was originally designed to compete with Samsung's 850 Evo. It's not as fast as the Evo line, but price-wise it is a much better value. It offers a serious upgrade over traditional hard drives with read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively.
Open sesame
Nexx Garage NXG-100 smart garage door controller
The NXG-100 is a simple-to-use, budget-friendly controller that helps you get your garage door connected the way the rest of your home already is. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. You can then use the Nexx mobile app to activate the door or issue voice commands to your digital assistant of choice.
⚡ Act fast ⚡
RAVPower USB-C Power Delivery+QC 3.0 Wall Charger
This 18W charger is equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port so you can power up multiple devices simultaneously. As well as your phone, it's also capable of powering devices like the Nintendo Switch or MacBook Pro. It features various protections to keep your devices safe from issues such as over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting, and it comes with an 18-month warranty.
Solve the Problem
Tacklife OBD-II Bluetooth auto code scanner and diagnostic tool
The diagnostic tool supports all OBD-II protocols and works on most vehicles sold in the U.S. since 1996. It retrieves both generic and car manufacturer-specific diagnostic trouble codes. Use third party apps like Torque Pro on Android to analyze the data from the scanner and turn that check engine light off. Use code NC27Z935 at checkout.
Waterproof tunes
VicTsing Wireless Shower Speaker
Use code QXIMDDX5 to get this cute little speaker at a discount. It features IPX5 waterproofing and there's a metal hook and a suction cup so you can easily attach it wherever works best. Play your music wirelessly via Bluetooth and take phone calls with the built-in microphone. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 6 hours at a time.
