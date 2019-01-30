On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

Clip the 30% off on-page coupon to get this discount. The Model Zero is relatively new and we've never seen a deal on it before, so today's price is a new low.

The speaker is a "seamless loop of pitch black" that wants to capture your eyes as much as your ears. It's also a solid design for sound strong enough to fill the room thanks to its quad-driver array. It's also water resistant and has a battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

Check out some of the other amazingly low prices we're seeing right now:

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.