On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Aural Beauty
Anker Model Zero Bluetooth speaker
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon to get this discount. The Model Zero is relatively new and we've never seen a deal on it before, so today's price is a new low.
$139.99
$200 $60 off
The speaker is a "seamless loop of pitch black" that wants to capture your eyes as much as your ears. It's also a solid design for sound strong enough to fill the room thanks to its quad-driver array. It's also water resistant and has a battery that lasts up to 10 hours.
Check out some of the other amazingly low prices we're seeing right now:
KEEP ON PHONIN'
Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone X lineup
This deal links to the case for the iPhone XS, which is discounted for the first time ever. You can also get it in White or get the cases for the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR for at the same price.
Let her rip
Razor Ripstik Electric Caster Board
This 100-watt board features a kick-start in-wheel motor that pushes speeds up to 10 miles per hour. There's also a digital hand controller that lets riders adjust speeds on the fly, as well as a rechargeable battery that runs for up to 40 minutes before needing to be topped up.
All the USBs
Aukey 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-A charging cable
This deal is just the start of the savings you'll find on Aukey charging cables today. Check out the full sale that includes microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning cables all down to low prices. There's even a desk light with USB ports on sale for half off! Don't forget code 805GEAEV for the deal on this USB-C to USB-A cable.
For all situations
Eton FRX5-BT Emergency Weather Radio
The Eton comes with radio access to AM, FM, and NOAA weather bands, Bluetooth, and a rechargeable 2000mAh lithium battery. The battery can be used to power the radio, digital display, or built-in flashlight, but you can also use it to power your smartphone. Today's price is a temporary one as part of Amazon's daily deals.
PUT YOUR FEET UP
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 robotic vacuum cleaner
The Ozmo 610 can vacuum and mop your entire floor completely automatically, planning the most efficient route to pick up dirt and debris without any gaps in cleaning. Anti-collision sensors and soft cushion bumpers allow it to avoid obstacles and protect your furniture.
A sale for sales
Timbuk2 bags, backpacks, messenger bags, and more
The original sale is a 50% off clearance sale including a multitude of bags in different sizes and colors. Find the one you like then use the code EXTRA10 for another 10% off. All the sales come with free delivery and Timbuk2's lifetime warranty.
