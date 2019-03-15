There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.

Amazon has dropped the price of a number of Anker car accessories including dash cams, car chargers, jump starters, and more. These are some of the best prices we've seen for these auto accessories, but the discounts are good for today only.

The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger is down to just $29.98 in the sale, there are a couple of discounted car chargers for USB-A or USB-C devices, up to $44 off dash cams, and you can double-dip on savings with the Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro with a price drop to $73.99 and an on-page coupon for a further $10 off. Read on for the rest of today's best deals!

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.