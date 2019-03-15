There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
One day only
Anker auto essentials
Amazon has dropped the price of a number of Anker car accessories including dash cams, car chargers, jump starters, and more. These are some of the best prices we've seen for these auto accessories, but the discounts are good for today only.
Up to 33% off!
The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger is down to just $29.98 in the sale, there are a couple of discounted car chargers for USB-A or USB-C devices, up to $44 off dash cams, and you can double-dip on savings with the Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro with a price drop to $73.99 and an on-page coupon for a further $10 off. Read on for the rest of today's best deals!
Turn up the savings
Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Aukey's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just $6 at Amazon when you enter the coupon code 8HL9WACC during checkout. That code knocks a huge $23.99 off the current price there and takes the speaker down its lowest ever price. This speaker can wirelessly stream music from up to 33 feet away using Bluetooth, or you can connect a device using the included 3.5mm audio cable.
Handy
Tacklife Magnetic Wristband
Use code BWNIGSSF over at Amazon to drop the price of this Tacklife Magnetic Wristband from $14.97 down to $9.88. This neat magnetic wristband features strong magnets throughout the circumference, great for holding everything from nails and drill bits to washers and bolts while working around the house or tooling on your car. Stop putting nails in your mouth and looking like a dingus.
Smarten up
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini
Getting invested in smart home technology doesn't require a huge down payment. Get started with something as simple as this two-pack of TP-Link's Kasa HS105 Smart Plug Mini, and today Amazon's offering the pair for just $29.99 when you enter promo code 15KASA during checkout. That's a savings of $15 off its regular cost these days, and choosing No-Rush Shipping can save you a little extra.
Charge up
RavPower Power Delivery 3.0 Power Bank
Equipped with both a USB-A and USB-C port, this 20100mAh power bank is capable of charging two devices simultaneously. Its 45W output is powerful enough to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro and other electronics like the Nintendo Switch. Plus, it's capable of recharging via the USB-C port to full capacity in under 4 hours. Pick one up for only $47.99 when you enter code LKWZQ4C3 at checkout.
Go pro
Refurbished Apple iPad Pro (2017)
Today only you can get your hands on an iPad Pro from just $430. The models on sale at Woot via its Amazon store are Apple's 2017 tablets, including the 10.5-inch model as well as its larger, 12.9-inch sibling. These iPads have been refurbished to look and work like new and they are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
Beat the price hike
Private Internet Access VPN
Private Internet Access is one of the most affordable VPN services out there and if you sign up for its 2-year plan, you can save 58% — that brings the price down to just $2.91 per month. The best part is, despite PIA announcing impending price changes, the company has confirmed that existing customers will continue to pay their existing rate for as long as their subscription is active.
