We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
⚡️ Take charge
Aukey USB-C PD wall charger
The Aukey USB-C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery is down to $10.19 in black with code FLI5HVBI on Amazon. That price is $12 off what this charger normally sells for and beats the last deal we saw on it.
$10.19
$21.99 $12 off
If you have a phone or tablet that supports Power Delivery and USB-C, you'll get a lot out of the tiny wall charger. It can charge up to 18W and transfers juice a lot faster than a regular charger. The foldable plug and compact design means you can shove it in your bag and take it with you wherever you go. Plus, it has all the usual safeguards to prevent things like overheating or overcharging. Aukey gives the charger a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 197 reviews. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Cook up a storm
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3
The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart pressure cooker is down to $59.95 right now. The Duo Mini does not drop from its $75 price very often. We all know Instant Pots are super popular, but what exactly do they do? Basically everything. Use your new gadget as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, warmer... you can even sauté food. The smart controls help take the guesswork out of cooking, too.
Set the mood
WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Dimmers
Snag two WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Dimmers for $99.99, saving you $30 off the normal price. These smart switches replace single-pole light switches. Once installed, they're easy to use. Set schedules or timers, use Night Mode to set an ambient light level, and optimize your lights for seamless dimming with zero flickering. Control your lights with the WeMo app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, and more.
Vac vac vac it up
eufy RoboVac 11+
Woot is offering the eufy RoboVac 11+ for just $99.99 today only. The factory reconditioned model comes with a 60-day eufy warranty. The RoboVac 11+ works great on hard floors and low-pile carpets. It features a 3-point cleaning system and is packed with sensors to help it navigate around your home, avoid obstacles, and prevent it falling down stairs. It automatically returns to the charging base when power is low.
Power up
AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A charging cable
The six-foot AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A charging cable in black just reached its lowest price yet at Amazon of $5.99. This USB-C charging cable offers data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps and is compatible with devices like Apple's MacBook, the Nintendo Switch, various Android devices, and more. It comes with a 1-year warranty.
Inside or out
eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
Eufy is taking $80 off its eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System when you enter promo code EUFYULMS during checkout at Amazon. This 100% wire-free camera system is IP65 weatherproof-rated and suitable for outdoor or indoor use with an internal battery that can last for a full year on a single charge. It films in 1080p and features night vision so you can see what's going on at any time.
Auto essentials
Dbpower's 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter
Discovering your car's battery is dead can end a trip quickly, and that's the last thing you want to happen when you're in a hurry. With Dbpower's 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter, you can be prepared to jump start your vehicle when it needs it all by yourself, and today you can pick one up at Amazon for just $49.99 when you enter promo code L8Q3CNG8 during checkout. That'll save you $20 off its average price.
Open up!
Meross MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi garage door opener
Meross is offering its MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener for just $38.49 — 45% off its usual price. That's thanks to the coupon code D27FYE6I and an on-page coupon for a further $7 off. Be sure to use both because they stack. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that.
🎬 Action
GoPro Hero7 White
The GoPro Hero7 is a rugged, waterproof action camera that is one of the company's most affordable options, which makes it a great pick for those who are on a budget or looking for one to give to the kids. It's capable of capturing 1080p HD video along with 10MP photos. There are also features like Burst Mode and Time Lapse to offer some variety. It's $41 off right now.
Plug it all in
TP-Link HS300 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip
The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 6-outlet 3-USB port surge protection Power Strip falls to $54.99 at B&H when you clip its on-page coupon to save 31%. This power strip is a recent release from TP-Link that we've only seen fall this low once before. This is essentially a surge protector with six outlets that can all be controlled independently plus it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana for voice control.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.